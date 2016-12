(NYDAILYNEWS) — No one knows why more than 200 red-winged blackbirds fell from the sky in South Jersey.

Just ahead of Thanksgiving, scores of dead birds rained down on Cumberland County. It was the second time in less than a month that saw birds mysteriously die, with a similar incident occurring in a North Jersey farming area earlier this year.

“They just fell from the sky,” New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson Larry Hanja told philly.com.