Nearly 200 ISIS oil tankers destroyed

Nearly 200 ISIS oil tankers in Syria have been destroyed by a U.S.-led air strike force, undercutting the Islamic jihadists’ ability to generate revenue from their oil production, according to Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

It cites a new report from the U.S. Air Force which says the coalition attack, led by the U.S., struck at ISIS machinery near Palmyra, Syria, recently.

The strike force included more than 20 aircraft from various locations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility and immediately destroyed 168 ISIS oil tankers.

“Coalition aircraft also executed an additional strike the following day, destroying 20 more tankers operating within the same geographic area,” the report said.

It cited the attack’s impact on “the terrorist organization’s ability to finance and enable its means of war.”

The Air Force reported, “Since the inception of Operation Inherent Resolve, the coalition has systematically targeted ISIL-affiliated oil infrastructure to eliminate millions of dollars in potential revenue. The most recent strike resulted in an estimated loss of $2 million.”

The strategic strike “against ISIL’s oil resources” highlighted a new capability that “is expected to significantly enhance the targeting of ISIL fighters and assets,” the military report said.

It explained its new Target Fusion Cell, a coalition of analysts, targeting experts, surveillance specialists and reconnaissance tactical controllers, is allowing “real-time” discovery, assessment and identification of potential ISIS targets.

“The strike against oil tankers in Syria serves as one of the core mission areas for the targeting cell, demonstrating a unique air component capability,” the Air Force reported.

