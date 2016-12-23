New Yorkers: ISIS threats are 'fake news'

A stunning new video released by Pamela Geller, an activist on a campaign to alert Americans about the dangers of Islamic supremacism, shows that most New Yorkers, in what used to be the shadow of the Twin Towers destroyed by Muslim terrorists on 9/11, are more worried about “fake news” than the threat of an ISIS attack in America.

The video (Editor’s Note: Offensive language present):

Geller, working with a video reporter from American Freedom Defense Initiative, one branch of Geller’s multipronged work, said the video filmed in Grand Central Station shows “most New Yorkers have no idea of the nature and magnitude of the jihad threat.”

“It wasn’t just 9/11: New York City has been targeted by jihadis numerous times. The NYPD is on heightened alert for the Christmas season because of the all-too-real possibility that ISIS or other jihadis will carry out a major jihad terror attack during the holiday season,” she said.

“But in Grand Central Station, crowded with holiday shoppers, people were more worried about ‘fake news’ than about the Islamic jihad threat,” she said.

It was AFDI reporter Laura Loomer who went “to one of the jihadists’ prime targets – Grand Central Station – and found the people there remarkably unconcerned about jihad terror.”

“Ironically, people feel more threatened by Russia, which has not attacked us, than by the jihadists, who have repeatedly attacked us, and are openly plotting to do it again,” Geller reported.

The effort had been set up when Loomer recently joined AFDI with a background in original videos exposing the dark side of American opinion.

“You probably came across her high-quality work when she was with Project Veritas: she was, among other things, the burqa-clad woman who posed as Huma Abedin and was offered a ballot to vote in New York without being asked to produce proper ID. Laura is now bringing her courageous and incisive investigative journalism to AFDI. The Grand Central video is the first of many blockbuster videos that she is planning to produce in conjunction with AFDI’s production staff,” Geller said.

AFDI battles Muslims who press for Islamic-based speech restrictions. The organization upholds freedom of conscience and the equality of rights of all people before the law in contrast to Shariah’s “institutionalized discrimination against women and non-Muslims.”

The video comes as German investigators continue to hunt for the Muslim driver who rammed a truck into a holiday festival crowd on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens.

Those interviewed in New York repeatedly said they believe that word of ISIS threats in the U.S. are more “fake” than claims that Russia influenced the U.S. presidential election.

Followers of ISIS, meanwhile, already have attacked New York City several times with terror plots and bombings, AFDI noted.

