NORAD Santa tracker: Follow Santa's sleigh

(CBC News) Santa Claus is coming to town.

The jolly happy soul packed up his sleigh and started his route around the world around 1 a.m. ET Saturday, according to North American Aerospace Defense Command.

For the 61st time, Norad is the official Santa Tracker, and is also answering the calls and questions from children around the world. The website follows Santa on his route and includes a few videos of Santa flying through cities around the world.

Norad, a joint Canada-U.S. operation based in Colorado, says it can keep up with Santa’s swift pace by using a system of “SantaCams” and satellites with heat-sensing infrared sensors that can detect heat signatures from Rudolph’s nose “with no problem,” as the lead reindeer helps pull Santa’s sleigh across the sky.