Obama dumps Muslim immigration registry, preempts Trump

(PJ Media) The Obama administration has decided to terminate a post-9/11 program that requires a registry of immigrant men from “predominantly Muslim countries.” Notably, the program has not been used since 2011. The reason for jettisoning the program: a top Trump advisor has intimated the program may restart under the president-elect.

The decision to end the National Security Entry-Exit Registration System, or NSEERs, comes amid growing international terror fears and Trump’s suggestions that he could ban Muslim immigrants from the United States. After a truck attack killed 12 in a Christmas market in Berlin this week, Trump told reporters, “You know my plans.”

The program’s elimination could make it more complicated for Trump’s administration to launch its own registration system for Muslims.