Obama expels 35 Russian diplomats

WASHINGTON – President Obama made the extraordinary decision to expel 35 Russian diplomats in retaliation for what he claims were cyber hacking attempts by their government aimed at the U.S. presidential election, even though he has presented no evidence that it happened.

A senior U.S. official said on Thursday afternoon that the Russian diplomats have been given 72 hours to leave the United States.

The official also said the U.S. has closed two Russian compounds in New York and Maryland.

The Russian government immediately slammed the move, calling it “unjustified and illegal under international law” and belittled Obama’s foreign policy as “unpredictable and even aggressive.”

Russia promised to retaliate with an “adequate, reciprocal” response “that will deliver significant discomfort to the U.S. side in the same areas.”

U.S. officials claimed the series of retaliatory measures were in response to Russia hacking and leaking information to help President-elect Donald Trump.

Julian Assange, whose group WikiLeaks published emails showing the Hillary Clinton campaign in a bad light, has denied he obtained them from Russia.

Both Democrat and Republican lawmakers have called on the administration to release any evidence it may have to verify the accusation, but have been rebuffed.

In fact, just before Obama announced the retaliation, The Hill reported that his administration was under “intense pressure to release evidence confirming Russian interference in the presidential election.”

But Obama has ignored seven Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee who asked nearly a month ago that the White House declassify any evidence that the Russian Government actually attempted to influence the U.S. election.

The House Intelligence Committee was turned down by intelligence leaders after demanding a briefing.

The administration has claimed revealing any evidence might jeopardize intelligence sources or methods.

Not only has the administration produced no evidence Russia ever tampered with the actual vote, no one in the intelligence community ever even claimed that happened.

As WND reported, the CIA did not allege “that Russia in any way impacted vote counting on Election Day.”

The allegations leaked to the press by anonymous CIA sources were that Russia might have hacked into Democratic emails so that the contents would embarrass the Clinton campaign, once made public.

No one has alleged that Russia hacked the actual voting tallies.

The president ordered the intelligence community to prepare a report on Russian hacking before he leaves office on Jan. 20, but it may not be made public because officials say it will contain classified and sensitive information.

President-elect Trump has said he doubted claims the Russians influenced the election and that the allegation is meant to disparage his legitimacy as the incoming commander-in-chief.

“If the CIA Director [John] Brennan and others at the top are serious about turning over evidence … they should do that,” said Trump aide Kellyanne Conway. “They should not be leaking to the media. If there’s evidence, let’s see it.”

Here is the full text of the notice issued by President Obama at 2:11 p.m. ET on Thursday:

THE WHITE HOUSE

Office of the Press Secretary

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 29, 2016 Statement by the President on Actions in Response to Russian Malicious Cyber Activity and Harassment Today, I have ordered a number of actions in response to the Russian government’s aggressive harassment of U.S. officials and cyber operations aimed at the U.S. election. These actions follow repeated private and public warnings that we have issued to the Russian government, and are a necessary and appropriate response to efforts to harm U.S. interests in violation of established international norms of behavior. All Americans should be alarmed by Russia’s actions. In October, my Administration publicized our assessment that Russia took actions intended to interfere with the U.S. election process. These data theft and disclosure activities could only have been directed by the highest levels of the Russian government. Moreover, our diplomats have experienced an unacceptable level of harassment in Moscow by Russian security services and police over the last year. Such activities have consequences. Today, I have ordered a number of actions in response. I have issued an executive order that provides additional authority for responding to certain cyber activity that seeks to interfere with or undermine our election processes and institutions, or those of our allies or partners. Using this new authority, I have sanctioned nine entities and individuals: the GRU and the FSB, two Russian intelligence services; four individual officers of the GRU; and three companies that provided material support to the GRU’s cyber operations. In addition, the Secretary of the Treasury is designating two Russian individuals for using cyber-enabled means to cause misappropriation of funds and personal identifying information. The State Department is also shutting down two Russian compounds, in Maryland and New York, used by Russian personnel for intelligence-related purposes, and is declaring “persona non grata” 35 Russian intelligence operatives. Finally, the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are releasing declassified technical information on Russian civilian and military intelligence service cyber activity, to help network defenders in the United States and abroad identify, detect, and disrupt Russia’s global campaign of malicious cyber activities. These actions are not the sum total of our response to Russia’s aggressive activities. We will continue to take a variety of actions at a time and place of our choosing, some of which will not be publicized. In addition to holding Russia accountable for what it has done, the United States and friends and allies around the world must work together to oppose Russia’s efforts to undermine established international norms of behavior, and interfere with democratic governance. To that end, my Administration will be providing a report to Congress in the coming days about Russia’s efforts to interfere in our election, as well as malicious cyber activity related to our election cycle in previous elections.

