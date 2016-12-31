Obama: I won't leave on Jan 20

(Washington Examiner) President Obama used his final weekly address in 2016 to make it plainer than ever that he won’t retire quietly once Donald Trump is sworn in as president.

Couching his address to the nation as assurance that he will remain committed to defending the “progress” achieved by his administration, the president made it crystal clear that he intends to be a thorn in President Trump’s side after the official handover of power on Jan. 20.

Offering the clearest indication yet of his plan to be active on the political scene after he is ostensibly back in private life, Obama said Saturday, “As I prepare to take on the even more important role of citizen, know that I will be there with you every step of the way to ensure that this country forever strives to live up to the incredible promise of our founding — that all of us are created equal, and all of us deserve every chance to live out our dreams.”