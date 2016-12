(Daily Caller) President Obama declared America was getting “browner” and that such a thing was unavoidable in an NPR interview released Monday.

Obama said, “With respect to how we deal with each other, the demographics of the country are going to change. It’s inevitable.”

“The Latino community in America is going to grow,” he said, adding, “If you stopped all immigration today, just by virtue of birth rates, this is going to be a browner country.”