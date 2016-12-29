Painting of cops as pigs hung proudly in U.S. Capitol

(Independent Journal Review) A piece of art depicting police officers as pigs with guns terrorizing a black neighborhood is currently displayed proudly inside our nation’s Capitol.

It’s never been tougher to be one of the men in blue than it is right now. Get “The War On Police: How the Ferguson Effect Is Making America Unsafe” now at the WND Superstore

The untitled artwork, which supposedly symbolizes the unrest that followed the fatal shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, MO, was selected as part of the annual Congressional Art Competition. It currently hangs in a tunnel between the U.S. Capitol building and Longworth House Office Building.