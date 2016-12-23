Police ramp up patrols to fight Islamophobia after attack

(Breitbart) Bristol has stepped up police presence in the city centre to combat potential Islamophobia in the wake of the Berlin terror attack.

At least 12 were killed and many more injured, more than a dozen critically, when a truck was driven into crowds of people at a Christmas market in the German capital. Islamic State have claimed responsibility for the act of terror, with police chiefs warning that the country can expect “further significant attacks”.

Following the attack officers, both mounted and on foot, and Police Community Support Officers (PCSO) have been patrolling the Bristol Christmas market in Broadmead, England.

Area commander for Bristol, Chief Superintendent Jon Reilly, confirmed that extra officers have been deployed to prevent ‘hate crime’.

