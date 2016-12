(BBC) — Singer George Michael has died at the age of 53, his publicist has said.

The star, who launched his career with Wham! in the 1980s and continued his success as a solo performer, is said to have “passed away peacefully at home” in Goring, Oxfordshire.

Thames Valley Police say they are treating the death as unexplained but there were no suspicious circumstances.

His former Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley said he was “heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend”.