Princess Leias turn out in force to remember Carrie Fisher

(London Guardian) In New Orleans on Friday, thousands turned out to honor Carrie Fisher, the actor famous for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars movies.

Fisher, whose tough-talking princess defied Empire generals while tossing off one-liners such as “into the garbage chute, flyboy”, died on Tuesday.

In New Orleans, where death is marked by both mourning and merriment, a Mardi Gras group called the Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus organized a parade in honor of the woman they consider royalty.

“This is a public demonstration of our love for Princess Leia,” said Brooke Ethridge, one of the founders of the Leijorettes, a dancing group made up of fans who dress like Princess Leia.