BETWEEN THE LINES

Remember Obama next time terrorists hit Israel

Exclusive: Joseph Farah says recent U.N. action 'constitutes support for anti-Jewish bigotry'

author-image Joseph Farah About | Email | Archive
Joseph Farah is founder, editor and chief executive officer of WND. He is the author or co-author of 13 books that have sold more than 5 million copies, including his latest, "The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians, and the End of the Age." Before launching WND as the first independent online news outlet in 1997, he served as editor in chief of major market dailies including the legendary Sacramento Union.
author alerts Receive author alerts
×
Receive Joseph Farah's alerts in your email

BONUS: By signing up for Joseph Farah’s alerts, you will also be signed up for news and special offers from WND via email.

error
notice
Thank you for signing up!

Close this box

Sending...
rss feed Subscribe to feed
Print Print

What’s the real damage inflicted by Barack Obama, Secretary of State John Kerry and United Nations Ambassador Samantha Power in casting an abstaining vote in the U.N. Security Council on a resolution calling for the immediate halt to building homes in so-called “disputed territories” within Israel’s borders, including in parts of its capital?

Some suggest it will hurt Israel’s standing among the nations of the world.

Maybe.

Some suggest it will provide some air of legitimacy to the anti-Semitic, Jew-hating Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.

Maybe.

But let me tell you with certainty what this disgusting, backhanded, last-minute, drive-by sideswipe by Obama and company against Israel will mean.

Encouragement, aid and comfort to the terrorists who have one thing in mind – constant, bloody attacks on the Jewish state with the purpose of posing a long-term, existential threat to any chance for peace in Israel.

So the next time you hear about a vicious, savage, murderous terror attack in Israel, I want you to remember the names Barack Obama, John Kerry and Samantha Power – not to mention the rest of this administration’s national security and diplomatic hierarchy.

And there will certainly be a next time. Obama knows it. Kerry knows it. And Samantha Powers knows it.

This action demonstrates an unleashed and unhinged level of contempt by the Obama gang for America’s best ally in the Middle East, perhaps its best friend in the world, as well as the only self-governing, free nation in the region.

It has no doubt triggered celebrations among jihadists in Hamas, Hezbollah, the Palestinian Authority and around the entire Jew-hating world.

  • The resolution referred to Israel as “the occupying power.”

  • The resolution demanded a freeze by Israel of home building activity, including “natural growth,” and the dismantlement of all construction of Jewish homes in the last 16 years.
  • The resolution demands Israel refrain from all acts of terrorism against civilians.

It’s an insulting, degrading document that stands the truth on its head, twisting reality beyond recognition and providing credence to the terrorists’ outlandish, off-the-charts propaganda claims.

Get Joseph Farah’s new book, “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians, and the End of the Age,” and learn about the Hebrew roots of the Christian faith and your future in God’s Kingdom

This will certainly not make it easier to negotiate in good faith with terrorist supporters who have, in the not-too-distant past, rejected three times Israeli proposals that would have given them up to 93 percent of all their territorial claims.

Why?

Because it has never been about a two-state solution – not even for the so-called “moderate” Palestinian Authority. It has always been about protracted struggle leading to the final solution – the destruction of the world’s only Jewish state, a refuge from Holocaust and anti-Jewish persecution around the world.

Why do you suppose the Palestinian Authority will not accept any Jews at all in their would-be Palestinian state?

Why would the world seek to create a state that requires this kind of “ethnic cleansing” as a prerequisite for its charter?

Merely passing a resolution like this represents not only tacit support of terrorism. It also constitutes support for anti-Jewish bigotry.

And by abstaining from the vote, Obama’s gang owns that bloodstain and the stench of hatred and bigotry that goes with it.

I make no apologies for passion about this subject.

I am an Arab-American who once embraced the intellectually and historically bankrupt propaganda of the Palestinian Muslim terrorist disinformation machine.

That was my error.

For the last five years I have spent nearly 10 percent of my time in Israel, as an admirer, as a supporter and as a sympathetic prayer warrior for the one and only nation-state in the world that represents a living miracle – a resurrected land, a resurrected language and a resurrected hope for Jews and Israel-centric Christians like me.

Get Joseph Farah’s latest book, “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians and the End of the Age.”

Media wishing to interview Joseph Farah, please contact media@wnd.com.

Receive Joseph Farah's daily commentaries in your email

BONUS: By signing up for Joseph Farah’s alerts, you will also be signed up for news and special offers from WND via email.
  • Where we will email your daily updates
  • A valid zip code or postal code is required

  • Click the button below to sign up for Joseph Farah's daily commentaries by email, and keep up to date with special offers from WND. You may change your email preferences at any time.

Print Print
Note: Read our discussion guidelines before commenting.