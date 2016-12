(CNBC) — A new year, a new you.

But it isn’t just health-conscious consumers who are hitting the reset button in 2017.

GNC, the Pittsburgh-based chain of nutrition stores, has temporarily shuttered all 4,464 of its U.S. locations, as it rolls out its revamped pricing strategy.

The one-day closures come two months after the retailer admitted that inconsistent prices on its website and in stores — as well as discrepancies over what it charged loyalty members versus casual buyers — were making its locations confusing to shoppers.