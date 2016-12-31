Saudi Arabia to impose new rules on preachers

(Gulf News) Saudi Arabia is poised to overhaul the five-decade regulations of the duties and rights of mosque imams and preachers to bring them more in line with modern times.

“The move by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs seeks to incorporate people with better religious competencies and knowledge,” Abdul Rahman Bin Ali Al Askar, a consultant at the ministry, said.

“In the past, there were not enough university graduates in the field, and the ministry was compelled to recruit imams and preachers without university-level degrees. However, now, the situation is different.”

A major problem faced by the ministry was that some imams did not comply fully with its instructions, relied on their own interpretations or bowed to “negative” pressure from some worshippers, he added, Saudi daily Okaz reported on Thursday.