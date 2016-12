(London Telegraph) A sex offender who preyed on lone female joggers has been banned from approaching any woman for life.

Clifford Morgan, 29, targeted three lone women runners – barging one victim and following the other two – while making lewd comments.

He was handed a 16-week prison term, suspended for 18 months, for the crimes.

But police also successfully argued that a lifetime criminal behavior order should be put in place to stop him approaching any women in future.