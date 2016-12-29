Soros: 'America has elected a con artist as president'

(London Daily Mail) Billionaire financier George Soros lashed out at President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, calling him ‘a con artist’ and a ‘would-be dictator’ whose election this past November was a ‘powerful boost’ to the ‘forces of disintegration.’

Soros, the Hungarian-born magnate who supported Hillary Clinton’s candidacy as well as other liberal causes worldwide, says that the rise of Trump and his affinity for rulers like Russian President Vladimir Putin threaten the open society model championed by the European Union.

‘Democracy is now in crisis,’ Soros writes in Project Syndicate.

‘Even the US, the world’s leading democracy, elected a con artist and would-be dictator as its president.’