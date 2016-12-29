Stocks close lower in light year-end trading

(CNBC) U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday in light year-end trading as traders began to look ahead to 2017.

The U.S. announced sanctions against Russian individuals and organizations it believes interfered with the 2016 U.S. election. However, traders said it was likely not affecting stocks.

Art Cashin, director of floor operations at UBS, suggested the U.S. needed a tougher stance to signal a lasting geopolitical change.

“All we know is they expelled 35 diplomats … You’ve got to see more sanctions, you’ve to see trade restrictions,” Cashin said. “Otherwise it’s not going to affect the market and everyone assumes when Trump comes in — in 23 days — he may make things calmer.”