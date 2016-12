(CNBC) — U.S. stocks ended slightly higher Tuesday, with the Nasdaq composite setting a closing record.

The Nasdaq composite hit a fresh all-time intraday high in morning trade, briefly topping 5,500 for the first time ever. Shares of Apple traded nearly 1 percent higher and the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) traded about half a percent higher. Information technology and real estate led S&P 500 advancers.

On the gains in tech stocks, “part of it I suspect is a little bit of a catch-up rally,” said Eric Wiegand, senior portfolio manager, at the Private Client Reserve at U.S. Bank.