Students bully Trump supporter into dropping out

(PHILLY.COM) — Andi Moritz couldn’t get the comments out of her head. A Facebook post the Bryn Mawr College freshman made on the school’s ride-share page earlier that September day had drawn harsh backlash from dozens of students, most of whom she didn’t know.

She was looking for someone to share a ride to a campaign event for Donald Trump.

“Nobody has the right to an opinion of bigotry. 0 tolerance for fascists!”

“You want to go campaign for a man who has systematically oppressed entire ethnic/racial groups not to mention the LGBTQIA+ community and many others.”

“Why y’all doing this free labor for white supremacists tho.”

Moritz called the college’s suicide hotline.