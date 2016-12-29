Texas lawmaker hopes to end 'no-fault' divorces

(KXAN) The Center for Disease Control says three out of every seven marriages in Texas end in divorce. A Fort Worth representative says it’s too easy for people to get divorced and wants to change state law to make it harder.

Currently, fault-based divorces in Texas must fall into one of six categories: adultery, cruelty, abandonment and a felony conviction, living apart for at least three years or confinement to a mental hospital.

Family lawyer with the Zinda Law Group, Slav Talavara, says around 90 percent of his divorce cases use grounds of insupportability, what’s known as “no fault.” The couple admits things didn’t work out and split finances and property 50-50.

Getting rid of that option, ups the ante.