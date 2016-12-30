The new year and new hope

“That the generation to come might know them, even the children which should be born; who should arise and declare them to their children: That they might set their hope in God, and not forget the works of God, but keep his commandments: And might not be as their fathers, a stubborn and rebellious generation; a generation that set not their heart aright, and whose spirit was not stedfast with God.”

– Psalm 78:6-8

With every new year comes new hope for people – new aspirations, resolutions, goals, optimism about the future.

As 2017 nears, this new year promises to be a watershed moment for Americans eager for political change.

But the real hope for the future of America and the world is not in politics. It’s in the spiritual realm. It’s always been that way. It will always be that way. The Scriptures assure us:

Psalm 31:24: Be of good courage, and he shall strengthen your heart, all ye that hope in the Lord.

Psalm 33:18: Behold, the eye of the Lord is upon them that fear him, upon them that hope in his mercy;

Psalm 33:22: Let thy mercy, O Lord, be upon us, according as we hope in thee.

Psalm 39:7: And now, Lord, what wait I for? my hope is in thee.

Jeremiah 17:7: Blessed is the man that trusteth in the Lord, and whose hope the Lord is.

Joel 3:16: The Lord also shall roar out of Zion, and utter his voice from Jerusalem; and the heavens and the earth shall shake: but the Lord will be the hope of his people, and the strength of the children of Israel.

Romans 15:4: For whatsoever things were written aforetime were written for our learning, that we through patience and comfort of the scriptures might have hope.

Titus 2:13: Looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Saviour Jesus Christ;

For the last several years, I have been working on a book – just now nearing widespread release – that is all about this great spiritual hope that all believers should have. What I found during my course of study was that most believers simply don’t understand precisely what that hope is and what it means to them.

What is “the restitution of all things” about which all the prophets spoke? It’s time for a fresh look at the Coming Kingdom of Heaven on Earth. “The Restitution of All Things” by Joseph Farah – available now.

One day it hit me like a thunderbolt. There it was in Acts 3. I had read the relevant verses hundreds of times before, but suddenly there was crystal clarity.

What exactly was the hope spoken of through all the prophets from Creation onward? Peter provided the answer in Acts 3:18-24.

But those things, which God before had shewed by the mouth of all his prophets, that Christ should suffer, he hath so fulfilled. Repent ye therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, when the times of refreshing shall come from the presence of the Lord. And he shall send Jesus Christ, which before was preached unto you: Whom the heaven must receive until the times of restitution of all things, which God hath spoken by the mouth of all his holy prophets since the world began. For Moses truly said unto the fathers, A prophet shall the Lord your God raise up unto you of your brethren, like unto me; him shall ye hear in all things whatsoever he shall say unto you. And it shall come to pass, that every soul, which will not hear that prophet, shall be destroyed from among the people. Yea, and all the prophets from Samuel and those that follow after, as many as have spoken, have likewise foretold of these days.

I believe there’s a longing in all of us, especially believers, for this “refreshing” Peter mentions. I believe there’s a longing in our spirit for justice, peace, righteousness and the “restitution of all things.” But, I believe, many Christians are ignorant of this time of hope – what it means and what it will look like.

That’s what I have attempted to portray in “The Restitution of All Things,” a different kind of prophetic book that looks ahead to that great hope in the Coming Kingdom of Heaven on Earth.

As you are looking forward to the new year, make one of your resolutions to take a fresh walk through the Scriptures to discover the answers to mysteries most believers have not yet found – answers that will bring you a torrent of new hope and faith.

Watch the book’s trailer:

Media wishing to interview Joseph Farah, please contact media@wnd.com.

