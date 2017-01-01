This day in WND History: Jan. 1

‘WorldNetDaily’ becomes WND

Jan. 1, 2012: After 15 years, the oldest name in independent news on the Internet was officially retired in favor of something better.

On New Year’s Day 2012, “America’s Independent News Network” got a new name, a new look and a whole new attitude as WND replaced the familiar WorldNetDaily logo.

Jan. 1, 2017: And just in time for the news site’s 20th anniversary, WND has rolled out yet another fresh logo, this time celebrating two decades since it was launched as the first independent online news agency in 1997.

