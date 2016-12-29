Truck in Berlin attack stopped by automatic brakes

(Deutsche Welle) The truck that plowed into a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12, came to a halt due an automatic braking system, according to German media reports on Wednesday.

The automatic braking system potentially saved the lives of many more people in the recent terrorist attack.

Tunisian Anis Amri was killed by police in Milan after fleeing Germany

An investigation by newspaper “Süddeutsche Zeitung” and broadcasters “NDR” and “WDR” found the Scania R 450 semi-trailer stopped after between 70 and 80 meters (250 feet). The system was reportedly engaged after sensing a collision.

Previous reports speculated that the truck had driven erratically and stopped due to the heroic actions of the truck’s Polish driver, who lay fatally wounded in the cabin.