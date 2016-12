(London Guardian) When John Tereska’s Trump-voting family members open their gifts from him on Christmas Day, they will get a shock.

Inside pretty boxes they’ll find notes thanking them for making donations to organizations like Planned Parenthood and the Sierra Club that support causes expected to come under attack from the new administration.

“With my oldest brother, who I know voted for Trump, I’m going right for the jugular. I’m donating to the Democratic National Committee on his behalf,” Tereska said.