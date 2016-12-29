U.N. to fund blacklist of companies in 'settlements'

(Israel National News) The UN General Assembly approved the funding of $138,700 towards the creation of a database of companies which do business in Jewish communities in Judea, Samaria, and eastern Jerusalem.

The sum was approved on the same day that the Security Council approved the resolution, not vetoed by the Obama government, condemning all Jewish presence over the 1949 armistice lines, the Human Right Voices NGO reported.

The database would serve as a blacklist to help BDS organizations seeking to foster boycotts of the State of Israel.

The UN Human Rights Council (HRC) approved the creation of the database in March, but lacked the authority to fund the action. The General Assembly decision grants the project the necessary funding.