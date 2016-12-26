U.S. atheists finally find 'religion'

(CBN) — As Christmas day rolls around so do controversies over the holiday.

Boca Raton and Delray Beach in Florida are not only sporting their palm trees but also Christmas Trees and “protest” displays next to them for people who are offended by the traditional and secular holiday of Christmas, the Palm Beach Post reports.

There is a satanic display that is placed between a Biblical nativity scene and a Christmas tree at Boca’s Sanborn Square, along with an anti-Trump display at Delray Beach.

Preston Smith from the Freedom from Religion organization put up the satanic display and included a pentagram with a sign that reads: “In Satan We Trust.”