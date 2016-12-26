U.S. Christians urged to prep for terror

It’s nothing less than a declaration of religious war. The Islamic State has reportedly put out a hit list of American churches in all 50 states.

And with attacks on churches and Christmas markets dominating the headlines in Europe, it’s not a threat American Christians can afford to ignore.

Pastor Carl Gallups, a former lawman with decades of experience and the author of “Be Thou Prepared: Equipping the Church for Persecution and Times of Trouble,” says the threats coming from Islamic terrorists are a sad realization of some of his darkest fears.

“This is just one more glaring example of the demonic wickedness that now confronts our nation,” he told WND. “I think it is indicative of the demonic outpouring that the Bible proclaims would be a definitive marker of the days before the return of Christ. This kind of targeted hate-filled threat towards Christians is unprecedented in America – and it will probably only grow worse unless drastic measures are taken – and soon. Of course, only the hand of the Lord can ultimately hold back this kind of horror scenario from becoming an absolute plague upon our land.

“Many people, from pastors to politicians, have been warning our leaders, media, and citizens that these kinds of threats were coming our way and could one day be a reality in the United States. Our warnings fell largely on deaf ears because of the politically correct mantra of ‘xenophobia’ and ‘bigotry.’ We were called conspiracy theorists, ‘haters,’ and worse. Yet those labels could not have been further from the truth. The truth is that insane political correctness may indeed be used by Satan as the undoing of the United States and the internal security we have so long enjoyed. Many of us saw it coming. We sounded the alarm. Now those alarming days are here.”

Gallups wrote “Be Thou Prepared” as a guide for Christians to defend themselves and learn how to implement what he called “common sense safety measures.” The former law enforcement professional, who implemented a “security ministry” within his own congregation, outlined the steps he believes each church should take in an interview with WND.

“There are plenty of things that any church, large or small, can do quickly, inexpensively and without a lot of fanfare,” he explained. “Security teams (the more eyes and ears the better) can be assembled, with specifically assigned areas of patrol. Basic communication procedures, evacuation plans, and vulnerable area protocol (children’s areas, etc.) can be established.

“For those churches with adequate financial resources, even more detailed measures can be employed. Churches should consider video surveillance, burglar alarm systems, panic alarms and strobe warning lights, and motorized security patrols of the perimeter and property. Also, most sheriff’s offices and police departments allow for the securing of their officers (usually for a reasonable charge) for security presence, or specific patrol during designated hours. And there are many more things that can be done, depending upon each church’s location, risk assessments, and specific needs. Again, my book outlines all this in great detail.”

Islamic terrorists have declared war on Christians worldwide. You can’t count on the government to defend you. Will you be ready when they come for you and your family? Learn how to protect yourself and those you care about in “Be Thou Prepared” by Carl Gallups, available now in the WND Superstore.

Even before the emergence of Islamic terrorism as a major force in world affairs, churches have often been a target of terrorists inspired by various causes.

One of the worst attacks on a church in history was the Saint James Church Massacre, in which 11 people were killed and 58 people wounded at a church in Cape Town, South Africa.

The perpetrators were members of the “Azanian People’s Liberation Army,” an African nationalist group, and were only driven off when one of the congregants, Charl van Wyk, produced a firearm and returned fire on the attackers. He chronicled his experiences in “Shooting Back: The Right and Duty of Self-Defense.”

Gallups urges Christians to remember such attacks and prayerfully consider what they would do if their peaceful Sunday gathering became a deadly confrontation.

“Sadly, the days of simply showing up for church in America without any real thought of a targeted attack while we worship are over in America,” he mourned. “We live in intensely prophetic times as well as potentially hazardous times – even in the United States. It is time for the church to come to this sober realization and ‘discern the times in which we live.’ We don’t need to be like the false prophets of Jeremiah’s day who proclaimed, ‘Peace and safety!’ only to be chastised by the Lord for their blatant ignoring of the biblical signs that were all around them.”

On the other hand, Gallups said “fear and paranoia” is also not a solution. Instead, he suggests Christians simply follow the common sense steps outlined in “Be Thou Prepared,” as well as look to the heroes of the Bible. And one of the greatest role models of this time, said Gallups, could be the great “wall builder” of his age, Nehemiah.

“We simply need to do as Nehemiah directed his people in Nehemiah chapter four,” explained the pastor. “While you are doing the work of the Lord’s kingdom, be prepared to defend your families and your homes. God honored and protected Nehemiah’s kingdom workers because they committed the work to the Lord, in prayer, and then took common sense measures to defend and protect themselves while working.”

Islamic terrorists have declared war on Christians worldwide. You can’t count on the government to defend you. Will you be ready when they come for you and your family? Learn how to protect yourself and those you care about in “Be Thou Prepared” by Carl Gallups, available now in the WND Superstore.