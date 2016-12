(NBC News) For Uber driver Keith Avila, Monday’s shift in Sacramento, California started out like any other — but ended with him helping save a 16-year-old girl from child sex trafficking.

Avila said he picked up two women and the teen and drove them to a Holiday Inn in nearby Elk Grove, California. While in the car, the women openly talked about delivering the girl to a “John” and getting money from him.

Once Avila dropped them off at the hotel, he called the police.