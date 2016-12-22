University won't drop 'Problem of Whiteness' class

(Lifezette) The University of Wisconsin-Madison claimed Monday a course titled “The Problem of Whiteness” was “not designed to offend individuals or single out an ethnic group” — even though its stated purpose is to explore “what it really means to be white.”

The class, still listed on the university’s course list for the upcoming spring semester, is under the department of African Cultural Studies. The course is not mandatory, although it does fulfill the university’s ethics studies requirement.

Dr. John Fonte, senior fellow and director at the Center for American Common Culture at the Hudson Institute, told LifeZette in an email that the UW-Madison course was “deliberately designed to undermine the legitimacy of the American liberal democracy, which is based on equality of citizenship.”