(WTKR) A local man was arrested Wednesday for attempting to support a terrorism organization.

According to an affidavit filed in court by the FBI Thursday, FBI agents arrested Lionel Williams around just before 1 p.m. Wednesday based on probable cause that he “knowingly attempted to provide material support and resources” to ISIL.

The affidavit also indicated that in March 2016 a member of the public told the FBI that Williams had been posting videos and content in support of ISIL on Facebook. The individual also told the FBI that Williams had recently acquired an AK-47 assault rifle.