Was fire real reason 'unsinkable' Titanic went down?

(London Daily Mail) The tragic sinking of RMS Titanic was caused by a fire in the liner’s boiler room not simply a collision with a giant iceberg, a new documentary will claim.

Since the Titanic went down in the North Atlantic Ocean on April 15, 1912, during her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York, historians have long pinned the blame solely on her striking an iceberg.

But journalist Senan Molony, who has been researching the disaster for 30 years, believes that a fire in a coalbunker caused serious damage to the Titanic’s hull – in the same area where the iceberg later hit – and is the real reason for the disaster.

Mr Molony suggests, in the documentary Titanic: The New Evidence, that the fire had been raging since she left the shipyard in Belfast, meaning those in charge could be criminally negligent.