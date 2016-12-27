Why Hillary lost -- in 5 words

It seems that the wealthiest donors to Hillary Clinton’s failed campaign are demanding answers as they seek to discover why a billion, four hundred thousand dollars, wasn’t enough to get her highness elected.

It just goes to show that just because you’re rich doesn’t mean you’re smart. Although I’d like to make them pay me for the answers, that’s not likely to happen, so I guess I’ll have to tell them for free. OK, here goes – she was a terrible candidate. I know that the polls showed that even more people didn’t like Trump, but by now we know all about those polls. The fact is that Trump came off as a recognizable human being. Sometimes he was vulgar, sometimes boorish, but sometimes funny. Best of all, he was never boring. What’s more, he always seemed to say what he meant and to mean what he said, which was the opposite of Hillary Clinton.

For her part, Mrs. Clinton always seemed to have been programmed for whichever group she was addressing. It was particularly obvious when she went from one event to another, making a point of hugging heavyset black women you realized she would never spend two minutes with if she hadn’t so desperately needed black votes. Apparently, even black voters recognized that fact, which explains why they stayed home in record numbers on Election Day.

Even as the man is packing his toiletries in preparation for vacating the White House, the L.A. Times can’t stop gushing about Obama’s legendary coolness. A few days ago, along with a thousand-word article lavishing praise on the fact that he invited a band known as Black Alley to play what they’ve dubbed “hood rock” in the East Garden Room, they ran a photo of Obama sharing a park bench and “conversing” with a Lego sculpture on the White House lawn. The caption suggested that it expressed his “trademark humor,” but I suspect that he was simply heartened by the fact that he had finally come across something that wouldn’t laugh in his face when he explained how his strategy of doing nothing in Syria was brilliant, even if it ultimately led to Russian control and 400,000 dead civilians.A friend sent me a picture of a large bumper sticker on the tailgate of a pickup truck that read: “Trump’s not even in office yet, but stocks are up, Castro is gone, Kanye cancels tour and California is talking about leaving the Union. So far, so good.”

To which my response was: “There’s more truth to be found on the backend of a truck than in the New York Times and Washington Post put together.”

Trump has said that he actually garnered more popular votes than Mrs. Clinton, if it weren’t for the votes of illegal aliens. I don’t know if that’s true. But when you have illegal aliens being granted driver’s licenses, free health care and even college tuition, along with the protection of sanctuary cities, I surely wouldn’t bet against it.

But what I do know is that Mrs. Clinton defeated Trump in the popular vote by a margin of 2,864,978 votes (65,844,594 to 62,979,616) mainly because she defeated him by 4,269,978 votes in California (8,753,788 to 4,483,810). Without California, Trump’s margin of victory would have been 1,404,978 votes, which would have spared us all the endless chatter about the Electoral College, if not about Russia and James Comey teaming up to hand the victory to Mr. Trump.

A friend shared this definition of arrogance: Martin Sheen telling America what to do after raising Charlie Sheen.

Apparently, Martin Sheen, who was last seen starring in a YouTube video featuring show biz has-beens urging Republican Electors to ignore their sworn duty and vote for someone other than Donald Trump, was confused by the fact that although he had played a president on TV, he had never really held elected office or, for that matter, been able to tell his ass from his elbow.

I think it’s worth noting that all the people who are terribly concerned about Trump’s turning over his billion-dollar business empire to Eric, Donald Jr. and Ivanka wouldn’t have uttered a discouraging word if Mrs. Clinton had won and carried through on her promise to turn the billion-dollar Clinton Foundation over to Chelsea.Inasmuch as everyone is telling Trump what he should do in the first 100 days of his administration, I’ll take a moment to make a suggestion to the GOP-controlled Congress. I’d like to see you folks compensate all the bakers, florists and photographers for the income or businesses they lost because Obama, Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch bullied them into insolvency, all because they placed their sincere religious beliefs above profits.As a rule, I don’t deal with links or videos, but I do make the occasional exception for my indispensable web manager, Steve Maikoski. The last one he sent my way was a corker. A fellow named Ami Horowitz went to Cal Berkeley and interviewed a number of college students to ask them if they thought the voting rights of blacks were being denied them because they lacked photo IDs.

Not satisfied with expressing their politically correct opinions on that subject, which was that it was a way for racists to disenfranchise black voters, they also volunteered the information that black people not only don’t know how to use the Internet, but have no idea how to locate the nearest DMV office.

Horowitz then traveled to Harlem to share his findings with a cross section of actual black people, representing both genders and a wide range of ages. Big surprise, they all had photo IDs and were happy to show them to a stranger. What’s more, they had access to the Internet and probably knew how Facebook and YouTube work, which is more than I do, and, yes, they knew where to find the nearest DMV office.

They were then asked by Horowitz if they thought the students sounded racist. Only one of the responders thought they did, at least a little. The others were willing to give the kids the benefit of the doubt, and assumed that their patronization should better be attributed to ignorance.

Feeling as I do about students at our elite universities, I don’t see it as a case of either/or.

That brings me to another, but closely related, matter. Why is it that white supremacists, the tiny handful who are actually members of the Klan or the Aryan Nation, are held in universal contempt, whereas black supremacists get to be elected or appointed to high office, provided with easy access to the major media, including hosting their own TV shows, and hailed as respected leaders of their race?

I’d love to hear Ami Horowitz ask those questions of the folks in Harlem. I suspect their answers would surprise a lot of people who are as accustomed as those snotty brats in Berkeley to speaking on their behalf.

See Horowitz video:

