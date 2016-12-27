Why Obama should stick around after Jan. 20

I disagree with Alexander Hamilton’s view of “central government” for a plethora of reasons, not least of which is my contention that he is responsible for enabling the federal government to operate outside of its means. With said as a caveat, I will say that his maxim, “When presidents leave office, they should leave the country as well, or else they will haunt like ghosts the new ones,” is unimpeachable – especially when it comes to Democratic presidents we have witnessed. But in the case of Obama, I’m willing to make an exception.

I want Obama to linger around like the stain on American history he has been – so he can have his nose rubbed in the success of a true leader, the way some used to rub a dog’s nose in its feces to teach it the error of its ways when house-breaking it.

During his 2008 campaign, Obama had boasted of his ability to create “shovel ready” jobs. But when questioned pursuant to the absence of same in June of 2011, he, as only he could, glibly gave the yellow-toothed sneer he is known for and said: “[I guess] shovel-ready was not as shovel-ready as we expected.” And then, as if with admiration for what he viewed as a clever remark, he and his “jobs creation” advisers mockingly laughed at the questioner.

I want Obama around so that he can be reminded of his tortured attempt to mock President-elect Donald Trump, when Eric Cottonham representing Steelworkers Union Local 1999 asked him about keeping jobs here. Obama said: “When somebody says, like the person you just mentioned who I’m not going to advertise for, that he’s going to bring all these jobs back, well how exactly are you going to do that? What are you going to do? There’s – there’s no answer to it. He just says, ‘Well, I’m going to negotiate a better deal.’ Well, how – what – how exactly are you going to negotiate that? What magic wand do you have? And usually, the answer is he doesn’t have an answer.”

I want Obama to be here so he can see more companies like Carrier and Ford decide to stay here. I want him to see more Chinese billionaires invest in job creation in America. I want him to see more companies like IBM lay out plans to hire 25,000 in the U.S. I want him to see more Mexican companies offer to help build the border wall.

I want Obama to stay around so he can watch President Trump reduce the size of government and reduce government spending, which is in reality reducing the burden laid on taxpayers. President-elect Trump’s fiscal prowess is already on display as we see with plans for Air Force One and fighter jets.

I want Obama to stay around so he can personally witness President Trump institute change Americans want, expect and deserve. Obama’s idea of change is cross-genderism on the battlefield and men in girls’ bathrooms. President-Elect Trump views change as better schools, cheaper more plentiful energy, health care we can afford and the right to make our own decisions on providers by increasing competition in the insurance marketplace.

I want Obama to stay around so he can see our military supporting and applauding a President Trump juxtaposed to disrespecting and attacking him as Obama encouraged them to do.

I want Obama to stick around and “speak out against [President] Trump” as he has boasted he would do if he thinks President Trump’s “policies breach certain values or ideals.”

American “values” and “ideals” are not stabbing Israel in the back by orchestrating betrayal vis-a-vis a United Nations resolution. And I want “Judas” Obama front and center in public view when President Trump works with Israel to overturn the resolution.

I want Obama to understand that when we elected Donald J. Trump, We the People of America rejected him and everything he stood for and represented.

In 2012 Obama listed as an accomplishment ending “Don’t ask, don’t tell,” which effectively paved the way as a “welcome mat” for every known perversion to infest our military. In 2012 he claimed as an accomplishment that he was allowing women greater access to birth control, which simply meant attempting to remove all restraints to protect unborn babies. His Obamacare is the great disaster Hillary’s health-care program would have been had she been able to institute it back in 1993.

That’s right, I want Obama to stay around because his arrogant narcissism will compel him to inject himself into every dialogue – pontificating pursuant to what he did and what he would do if he were in office.

And when he does I and others will be right there reminding America and the world that Obama is a dishonest lout and race-baiter who’s failed record as White House occupant earned him total repudiation.

Media wishing to interview Mychal Massie, please contact media@wnd.com.

