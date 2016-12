(Guiding Tech) NEC Corporation, a Japan-based multinational, is trialling a technology which will enable you to pay bills at retailers, restaurant and everywhere else your card usually works using facial recognition — not needing you to swipe cards.

The biometric recognition technology is currently in its pilot phase as the company has already started the trial in association with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG), Banking Corporation (SMBC) and Sumitomo Mitsui Card.