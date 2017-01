(Fox News) Survivors pulled out of the rubble of an avalanche-crushed hotel in central Italy were met with cheers of joy and relief as rescue crews continued to dig out in search of others on Friday.

Ten people were found alive two days after the massive snow slide buried around 30 people at the four-star Hotel Rigopiano. Crews pulled out five of the 10, including four children, and were working to save the other five people, Civil Protection Chief Fabrizio Curcio said.