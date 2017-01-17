17 times more coverage on Obama's farewell than Bush's

(NEWSBUSTERS) — Following fawning network coverage of President Obama’s farewell address on Tuesday night, on Wednesday, the NBC, ABC, and CBS morning shows continued the lovefest by devoting another 16 minutes and 5 seconds of air time to the speech. That stands in stunning contrast to the paltry 55 seconds the same morning shows offered to then-President George W. Bush’s farewell address in 2009.

In addition to the glaring double standard in the amount of coverage, the tone was also radically different. The news briefs on Bush’s farewell painted the address as defensive, but Obama’s parting remarks were cheered as an “emotional” “call to action” and a “warning” about the fate of American democracy. There was no attempt to fact check any of the President’s assertions nor remind viewers of any of the controversies and scandals that plagued his administration. The media have a long history of mourning the end of Democratic presidencies while bidding good riddance to Republican chief executives.