2 states could declare porn a public-health emergency

(SLTRIB) — Utah’s most prominent anti-porn lawmaker wants to give people the ability to sue pornographers in an attempt to prove that watching their product causes emotional and psychological damage.

It is one of two related bills being drafted by state Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, who received national attention for leading the 2016 resolution declaring a public health crisis caused by pornography, a first in the United States. Weiler is working on a second bill that he says would close a loophole requiring public libraries to filter out pornography on wireless internet connections, not just wired connections.

He not only wants to limit access to sexually explicit material to children and teens, but he believes pornographers should be held liable for the impacts their products have on adults.

“Right now porn is available without any warnings and labeling, without any protections online,” Weiler said. “This would just open the valve for a cause of action. Let these attorneys go after these cases.”