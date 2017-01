(THECOLLEGEFIX) — This summer we told you about a study by Sarah Lawrence College Prof. Samuel Abrams that found New England has the most skewed ideological ratio among faculty of any American region: Liberal professors outnumber their conservative peers 28-to-1.

Courtesy of a new feature in Boston Magazine, we get a peek behind that statistic, with a particular focus on students at Brandeis University.

One of them is “Ben,” who is Jewish (like nearly half of Brandeis undergrads) but has learned to keep his mildly conservative leanings to himself because of campus experiences.