(London Daily Mail) Thirty firefighters have been killed after Iran’s oldest high-rise collapsed following a fire.

State television said 200 firefighters had been called to the scene at the 15-storey Plasco building in downtown Tehran and ‘tens’ were trapped inside when the building collapsed.

At least 75 people, including 45 firefighters, were injured when the building came crashing down in a giant cloud of dust during a live TV broadcast.

Mayor Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said there were about 25 firefighters trapped under rubble.