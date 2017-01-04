4 illegal-alien gangsters 'kill New Jersey man'

(LIFEZETTE) — Four of the five suspects charged in the gang-related murder of a New Jersey man in October are in the U.S. illegally, according to multiple news reports released this week.

Authorities believe the five suspects are associated with Mara Salvatrucha [MS-13], a criminal gang that hails from Los Angeles, California, and boasts a strong presence in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Prosecutors say the suspects, whose ages range from 16-21, used Facebook to lure their victim from New Jersey to Maryland. At least three of the suspects entered the country illegally, whereas a fourth carries a federal immigration detainer, which indicates he is set for deportation. Fearing the risk that the suspects would flee the country if given the chance, authorities are holding them without bond.

“This is all MS-13 related,” Montgomery County Assistant State’s Attorney Marybeth Ayres said at a court hearing Thursday for one of the suspects, according to The Washington Post. “The state feels strongly that for everybody’s safety, every conspirator in this case should remain incarcerated.”