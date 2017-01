(THE HILL) Ford is canceling plans to build a new plant in Mexico and instead is investing $700 million in Michigan, the company announced on Tuesday.

The automaker’s CEO Mark Fields told CNN that the move is a “vote of confidence” in President-elect Donald Trump’s pledge to create a pro-business environment. But Fields emphasized that he did not negotiate any special deal with Trump.

“We didn’t cut a deal with Trump,” he said. “We did it for our business.”