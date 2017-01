(LiveScience) A new law in France bans spanking of children, making it the 52nd country to prohibit the practice.

The law, known as the “equality and citizenship bill,” was passed in France on Dec. 22, according to Marta Santos Pais, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) on Violence against Children. It forbids “all cruel degrading or humiliating treatment, including corporal punishment,” by parents, according to the SRSG.

The ban falls under the country’s civil law, which means that people who break the law will not face criminal charges.