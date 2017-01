(Breitbart) Following the nearly 4,400 shootings that marred Chicago’s 2016, hopes were high that 2017 would be different. But as of January 4, a total of 54 people had already been shot in Chicago during the new year.

Moreover, on January 3 — just three days into the new year — 12 people were shot in 13 hours in gun-controlled Chicago.

According to the Chicago Tribune, there were 54 shooting victims between January 1, 2017, through January 4, 2017. Of those, seven were shot fatally.