57 days later, TV networks won't call Obama 'lame duck'

(NEWSBUSTERS) On November 5, 2008, the day after the election, CBS Evening News correspondent Chip Reid said of then-still-president George W. Bush, “he is now not only deeply unpopular, he’s a full-fledged lame duck.”

But in the 57 days after the 2016 election, the morning and evening news shows of ABC, CBS and NBC haven’t used the term “lame duck” even once. By avoiding this phrasing, the networks are giving post-election Obama a legitimacy they denied post-election Bush.

Instead of downplaying President Obama’s role, the networks hyped disagreement between him and Trump, calling it a “turf war.” (Mary Bruce and Rebecca Jarvis, December 24, ABC World News Tonight).