(London Mirror) An elderly spiritual healer claims she can cure blindness by licking patients’ eyeballs – and now charges them for the privilege.

Her powers are so revered that she believes locals will cut out her tongue when she dies so they continue to harness its alleged powers.

In rural Bosnia and Herzegovina, 80-year-old, Hava Celebic or ‘nana Hava’ as she is known locally, claims to be the only person in the world who heals with her tongue.