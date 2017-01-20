Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A grade school teacher in a small Vermont town asks her class how many of them are Barack Obama fans.

Not really knowing what a Barack Obama fan is, but wanting to be liked by the teacher, all the kids raise their hands except little Johnny.

The teacher asks Johnny why he has decided to be different.

Johnny says, “I’m not a Barack Obama fan.”

The teacher asks, “Why not?”

Johnny says, “I’m a Donald Trump fan.”

The teacher asks why he’s a Donald Trump fan.

The boy says, “Well, my mom’s a Donald Trump fan and my dad’s a Donald Trump fan, so I’m a Donald Trump fan!”

The teacher is a bit angry, because this IS Vermont, so she asks, “What if your mom was a moron and your dad was an idiot, what would that make you?”

Johnny says, “That would make me a Barack Obama fan.”

