A new name for our Washington bureaucrats

Recently I had a vigorous and stimulating discourse with a friend who is the TV producer of an upcoming dramatic approach to future presidential elections. As could be expected, the latest election outcome generated a robust exchange, and I will leave it to the reader to assign, and ascertain, which parts of the conversations belong to whom:

“Let me say, I have tried many times to not only understand departing President Obama, but I’ve also tried to give him the benefit of some doubt. The time of a departing president is supposed to be a celebration and a time of thanksgiving for his leadership. As one who thoroughly enjoys turkey at Thanksgiving, I am not accustomed to say I enjoy the taste of crow. While I’m not about to start now to change my diet, I regret not saying more along the way.”

“For the past eight years, the American people have allowed the presidential office to be turned into a hotbed of racist bigots with anti-Christian staff members imitating Hitler’s SS, all the while putting our police in harm’s way such as at no other time in our history. And now the ultimate disgrace – Mr. Obama has announced to the world something many of us believed from the beginning … he is truly an anti-Semite. He doesn’t dislike the Jewish people, he hates them and wants to see an end to the nation of Israel. His recent refusal to veto a U.N. resolution is a first, and it has definite similarities to those Hitler used during his taking of Germany in the early 1930s. In almost 69 years, we’ve never had a president so blatantly hateful of both Jewish and Christian communities.”

“Barack Hussein Obama will go down in our history as the worst president we’ve ever had in that office. His domestic policies have created riots in our cities and aided those who target our police. He has caused cities and counties to become sanctuaries that harbor those here in America illegally.”

“His record on foreign policy is even worse. He has severely weakened U.S. security and abandoned many of our allies. The Soviets are back and, thanks to Barack Obama, Russia has built up massive troop and missile deployments on many of their European neighbors who were at one time part of the Soviet system.

“Obama drew a line in the sand for Syria, which has subsequently been washed away with the blood of millions of refugees. He has done the same in Libya and Iraq. He twisted the arm of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, forcing her to allow over one million refugees to enter Germany. Evidence shows there is no control, and murder, rape and trouble follow these people across Europe.”

“During his reign of terror, President Obama appointed two of the worst possible candidates as members of his Cabinet: Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and John Kerry. Together with his Defense Department, they have abandoned our brave veterans to health care that is not equal to even that of a veterinary hospital.”

“The remains of our ambassador, and Marines from Libya, were brought home for burial, with the president showing no compassion, rather letting his secretary of state, Hillary Clinton, publicly announce to the American people, ‘It’s time to move on.'”

“My comments are not reserved for Mr. Obama alone. There are many on the Republican side of the aisle who have played along with him. They are as guilty as he is, and perhaps more so, considering he is only good or bad depending on those who hold him to account.”

“Mr. Obama is preparing to leave the White House in a few weeks, with our domestic and foreign affairs in shambles. We all know he strongly favors changing the name of the Washington Redskins; instead, I have the perfect name that would fit Mr. Obama and so many members of Congress to a tee … the Washington Knuckleheads.”