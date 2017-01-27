Accused Sept. 11 plotters opt to skip victim's testimony

(MiamiHerald) All five accused plotters of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks chose not to attend a session of court Friday that heard from an elderly man who lost his family in the worst terror attack in history on U.S. soil.

Although the alleged Sept. 11 conspirators were given the option of attending, the public and press were not. The judge, Army Col. James L. Pohl, declared it a closed pretrial session for the purposes of preserving potential trial testimony and warned participants not to talk about it.

In it, Lee Hanson, 84, of Connecticut, was to describe what he learned that day in a phone call from his 32-year-old son Peter, who was aboard the hijacked United 175, and then saw on television as the aircraft crashed into the World Trade Center.