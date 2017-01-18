Achtung! Islam 'makes Germany unsafe for females'

It’s not easy to be a woman in Germany today, with the higher level of danger that includes the threat of assaults by Muslim “refugees.” And many German women appear to sense it.

According to a survey for the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag, more than half of women (58 percent) believe public spaces in Germany are not as safe for them today as they used to be.

Meanwhile, nearly half (48 percent) of German women already avoid certain areas near where they live, and 16 percent carry pepper spray after sundown.

The German website Focus Online surveyed its female readers, asking them how safe they feel. Many of the women who responded said they feel unsafe at least part of the time, especially when riding public transportation or walking alone at night. Most of them said they carry pepper spray or some other type of weapon.

A few women expressed their displeasure with the German government, saying authorities need to do a better job of protecting women and knowing what types of predators are in the country. One woman confessed the Islamic sexual assault epidemic in Cologne on New Year’s Eve 2015 made her “permanently uneasy,” and a couple of women said there are now more “southern-looking” men on the streets committing rapes and attempted rapes.

However, some women claimed their fear and extra safety precautions had nothing to do with “refugees.”

One woman attributed Berlin’s crime problem to more “lower-class areas” and “poor people areas,” while another asserted men of all skin colors, ethnicities and ages – not just Middle Easterners or Africans – attack women.

Pamela Geller, president of the American Freedom Defense Initiative and author of “Stop the Islamization of America,” scoffs at women who say things like that.

“They are in denial about the nature of the problem,” Geller told WND. “Germany has always had lower class people and poor people. It hasn’t had this epidemic of rape and sexual assault.”

She admitted men of all colors and countries of origin attack women, but added, “Germany has been home to men of all skin colors and ethnicities at least since the 1960s, but it has not had this epidemic of rape and sexual assault. These statements are just excuses and deflections.”

Leo Hohmann, a veteran journalist and WND news editor, said these rationales are common refrains from women around the world, including from those who work or volunteer among Muslim migrants in Europe or the Palestinian areas. Women in those refugee camps are often groped, sexually assaulted or even raped, but Hohmann noted they often excuse their attackers by saying the migrants don’t know any better because they are oppressed and don’t have the same economic and cultural opportunities as those in the West.

“That’s hogwash!” Hohmann exclaimed. “The truth is these men are taught from day one that they are superior to women and that women who aren’t Muslim or don’t wear the hijab are ‘less than,’ and to violate them is not only to be tolerated but encouraged. We see this ‘less than’ attitude reflected in the Islamic texts, in the hadith and in the Quran, which gives Muslim men the right to beat their wives if they aren’t submissive or don’t acquiesce to sex.

“So if he is able to treat a Muslim woman who is his wife with so little respect – and I’m not suggesting that all Muslim men do treat their wives this way – then what is the message about how they should treat non-Muslim Western women who dress, as they see it, too provocatively?”

Hohmann, author of the brand-new book “Stealth Invasion: Muslim Conquest Through Immigration and the Resettlement Jihad,” said it is only “progressive” women who have trouble admitting Muslims pose a threat to them.

“It’s because they have bought the lie of the Muslim Brotherhood that Muslims are part of an oppressed minority, and of course all oppressed minorities must be held to a different standard and excused for their bad behavior,” Hohmann said. “White men are to be held responsible for their bad behavior but never – never – will they apply that same standard to a cultural, ethnic or religious minority. And especially not Muslims.”

Hohmann said it may be true that men of all skin colors and nationalities attack German women, but that should chill female enthusiasm for refugee resettlement.

“Yes, I’d be the first to agree that we have plenty of men in our societies who treat women poorly, largely a result of the growing problem of pornography addiction,” he conceded. “Porn, now available like never before on mobile phones and laptops, portrays women as props to be used for the man’s sexual gratification. But if we have so many sexual predators of our own, this should make us more eager, not less, to prevent the resettlement into our Western democracies of the Third World’s predatory men.”

G.M. Davis, author of “House of War: Islam’s Jihad Against the World,” similarly argued cultural changes within Western society have degraded women and helped produce the safety risks they now face.

“The women’s liberation movement successfully undermined the ancient social position of women as primarily daughters, sisters, wives and mothers and replaced it with a model of womanhood that is functionally indistinguishable from that of man,” Davis told WND. “Contrary to popular thought, however, this amounted to an enormous social demotion: Women lost the special veneration they had enjoyed as bearers of life and the anchor of the family.

“Instead, women became free to engage in all the socially destructive behaviors hitherto the province of men. From objects of respect and love by most of mankind, women became sexual targets and means to gratification, which is at the heart of the sexual predation against women that we are seeing throughout the West and in particular secularized Western Europe.”

Germany, having been at the vanguard of the sexual revolution for generations, has been especially impacted by this trend, according to Davis. And the arrival of millions of Muslim migrants has only added fuel to the fire.

“Coupled with the growth of Islamic culture, which is inherently sexist and male-dominated while possessing none of the attendant love and respect for women found in Christian culture, the social milieu in Germany is especially toxic,” Davis warned. “German women are now victims of both the erosion of Christian social mores, which previously exalted women as mothers and nurturers, as well as the rapid growth of anti-female Islamic culture.”

Davis believes the ever-present doctrines of multiculturalism and political correctness make it almost impossible for women to confront the true reasons for their vulnerable position.

“To do so would mean realizing that women’s liberation has, in fact, amounted to women’s enslavement and that, far from a religion of peace that can coexist with secular Europe, Islam is a violent, expansionary ideology that has always treated women as something less than human,” he said.

“German authorities are hamstrung in their attempts to prevent their burgeoning Muslim minority from preying on their atomized female population. Now that a sizable Muslim minority already exists within Europe, room for maneuver in terms of policy is substantially cut down.”

Gina Loudon, who co-authored the book “What Women Really Want,” says most people don’t really want refugees in their countries if it means the safety of the citizens is put at risk, despite the defeatist attitudes of some German women.

“Most sensible people realize that refugee camps in Muslim countries are a much better answer for everyone, for a myriad of reasons,” Loudon told WND. “Germany has a horrid record of dealing with tyranny. It seems at first glance that these women stand helpless, some even resigned, to withstand such horrors again on a mass scale.”

She also recognizes the Muslim refugee problem does not only impact women.

“Like so much of life, this is only a gender issue as women are the first vocal victims,” she said. “But all genders and races will ultimately learn that no one is immune if they do not conform to the political system being imposed on them, masquerading as a religion.”

Loudon, who hosts “America Trends” on the YTA cable network and comments on psychological, political and social issues on various media outlets, suggested social media may be the best defense against the Islamization of Europe, just as social media gave ordinary Americans a voice and helped elect Donald Trump in the U.S. In fact, she suggests the Trump phenomenon may ultimately save German women.

“Brexit and the subsequent election of President-elect Trump may change the course of history for these women, and force their government to become accountable to their basic safety needs,” Loudon predicted. “Boldness inspires boldness, and when people in Europe start to see that Americans have self-liberated from the socialist ideology and policy, they may rise up.”

But Loudon noted with chagrin German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to remain in power after this year’s elections, according to recent reports.

“Some cultures just don’t seem to learn,” Loudon lamented. “Let’s pray they are as wrong as those who said Hillary would win in the U.S.”

Hohmann, for his part, offered a simple solution the German government can use to protect its women: Don’t let the migrants in.

“Enforce your borders, and send back those who came seeking economic opportunity and jihad,” Hohmann advised. “Pass laws similar to Brexit and get out of the European Union, which is run by globalists who do NOT have the interests of the taxpaying, hardworking European at heart.”

